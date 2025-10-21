Durant agrees to NBA Rockets two-year $90m extension

Kevin Durant #7 and Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets look on from the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on October 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. [AFP]

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $90 million with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The 37-year-old American forward, a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, will own the NBA record for highest career earnings at $598.2 million, overtaking LeBron James's $583.9 million.

Durant joined his fifth NBA club when the Phoenix Suns traded him to Houston last July as part of a seven-team deal, the largest in league history.

Durant, the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player, has helped spark the United States to four Olympic gold medals.

Last season, the Suns lost six of their last seven games with Durant out due to an ankle injury and missed the playoffs. They were 3-17 when he was out of the lineup.

Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocked shots a game last season, his 17th in the NBA.

Durant was eligible for a maximum $120 million extension on his contract but accepted when he agreed to join the Rockets he would take less to help Houston add talent around him in hopes of making a run at the NBA title, Durant agent Rich Kleiman told ESPN.

With earnings of $54.7 million for the NBA campaign that begins on Tuesday, Durant would stand to make $144.7 million over the remaining three years after signing the new deal.

The 15-time NBA All-Star forward joins a Houston club that has re-signed coach Ime Udoka, agreed to new deals with guard Fred VanVleet, who is out with a knee injury, and New Zealand center Steven Adams and signed free agents Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Rockets also boast Turkish All-Star center Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets will open the season on Tuesday at defending champion Oklahoma City.