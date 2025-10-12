So close yet so far for Kenyan teams at EABCC extravaganza

Faheem Juma (left) of Umoja Basketball tussles for the ball with Brans Mutiso of Ulinzi Warriors during their East Africa Basketball Championships Cup finals at Nyayo National Stadium on October 09, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenyans will have to wait for another year to try and win the coveted East Africa Basketball Championship Cup (EABCC) trophy.

This is after they failed to achieve the feat for a second year in a row, as the 2025 edition of the tournament that brings together teams from Zone Five ended at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Kenya’s hopes of bagging the title crashed as former Kenya Basketball Federation Men’s Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors lost to Burundi’s Les Hippos Basketball Club 61-88 in the final.

The Burundians, who were looking to retain the title won by their compatriots Remesha Basketball Club at the same venue last year, broke the hearts of Kenyans from the onset.

Despite being guests, they owned the court, totally outplaying the soldiers, who seemed not to have a clear strategy to contain their visitors.

A solid start won the game for the Hippos, who snatched the first quarter 29-12 before stretching it to 48-28 for a commanding 20-point halftime lead.

The Kenyans tried to fight back in a bid to recover from the poor start, but the Burundians remained composed to win the third and fourth quarters 16-13 and 24-20 to grab the trophy.

Ulinzi’s Elisha Odhiambo scored a match-high 20 points, but his effort was not good enough to secure the title.

Umoja Basketball Club made a good account of themselves, bagging bronze on their first time on the big stage. They beat local rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 90-86 in an all-Kenyan third-place playoff duel. It was a dull ending for the dockers, who were hoping to improve on last year’s third-place finish.

Umoja captain Victor Bosire had a fruitful day in office, sinking 29 points to anchor his side to victory against the dockers, who had beaten them at the group stage.

Bush Wamukota starred for KPA, who failed to secure a medal with 27 points. Tanzania’s Stein Warriors beat Ethiopia’s Gambela City 82-48 to settle for fifth place.

Ulinzi shooting guard Brans Nzioka and Umoja forward Faheem Juma made the EABCC dream team. Robin Clark Dushime and his Les Hippos compatriot Romis Bujeje were voted the best guard and power forward, while Stein Warriors center Sisco George Ngaiza completed the dream team.

Juma, who captained Umoja, also walked away with the top scorer’s award, having knocked down 142 points. Bujeje who was the competition's top rebounder with 52 rebounds, also won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. KPA star Salim Kisilu emerged the best three-point shooter with 23. Gambela City won the fair play award. Departed KBF president Paul Otula was recognised posthumously for his immense contribution to the sport locally and internationally.