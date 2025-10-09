Flawless Ulinzi Warriors yearn to restore their lost glory

Derrick Okongo (left) of Ulinzi Warriors tackles Powell Hargas of UON Terror during a past Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors are yearning to return to glory days.

The soldiers, who are currently representing the country in the second edition of the East Africa Basketball Championship Cup (EABCC), are eyeing the regional gong to end their trophy drought.

Ulinzi head coach Benard Mufutu said that they are working hard to achieve their objectives.

“Ulinzi has always been associated with success, and that is what is expected of us despite the changes due as experienced players exit the stage to pave way for the youngsters,” Mufutu said.

Mufutu, a former Ulinzi player, lauded his charges, saying that they have made a good account of themselves even as they try to fit in the big shoes left by their predecessors.

“They have done well and also handled the pressure that comes with previous successes with maturity, despite a majority of them lacking experience and higher levels of competition,” he added.

They finished third in the league after falling 2-3 to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the best of five semi-finals series an outcome Mufutu said was due to lack of experience.

Ulinzi, who returned to the regional stage after two years, have had a good run and remain unbeaten. They earned a direct qualification to the semi-finals after topping Group B with four points after winning their two matches against Stein Warriors from Tanzania and Ethiopia’s Gambela City.

Brans Nzioka starred for Ulinzi as they thrashed Gambela 82-58 in their last pool match. The former Laiser Hill Academy shooting guard knocked down a towering 29 points to anchor the soldiers to victory. Elisha Odhiambo also had a good show, scoring 18 points. Bekam Okello led Gambela with 17 points, while Ochilla Okello added 11. Stein Warriors finished second in the pool with 3 points from a win and a loss. The Tanzanians beat Gambela 69-54 in their second group encounter.

Les Hippos led Group A, tied on three points with both Umoja Basketball Club and KPA, who finished second and third, respectively. The group was tightly contested, with all the sides winning and losing a game. Burundi’s Les Hippos advanced to the semis while Umoja and KPA were set to battle for the remaining two semi-final slots last night.

Ulinzi will play the winner of the Umoja and Gambela duel while Les Hippos will take on the winner of the Stein Warriors and KPA encounter today for a place in tomorrow’s final. The Kenyans who missed the inaugural trophy last year could set an all Kenyan final if they triumph against their guests in the knockouts. However, they must be at their best to eliminate their guests who are also eying the title with Les Hippos keen to retain the title won last year by their compatriots Remesha Basketball Club.