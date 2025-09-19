Longhorns, Starlets shine at inaugural Ask Foundation basketball cup

The South Sudanese Longhorns and the Starlets were crowned men’s and women’s champions respectively as the inaugural Ask Foundation Basketball Tournament.[ Nicholas Biwott ,Standard]

The South Sudanese Longhorns and the Starlets were crowned men’s and women’s champions, respectively as the inaugural Ask Foundation Basketball Tournament concluded in Nairobi Nyayo stadium.

In the men’s final, Longhorns edged out Anyanya I with a narrow 74–69 victory in a thrilling contest that kept fans on their feet until the last seconds.

Captain Marol Achei led by example, dropping 18 points, while forward Deng contributed 15, and Daniel Akweegara added 12. Their accuracy from the free-throw line proved decisive, converting 14 of 17 attempts to secure the win.

Achei admitted the team had to dig deep after trailing at half-time. “We couldn’t organise our defence well at first, but we regrouped and defended better in the second half. That’s what gave us the edge,” he said.

In the women’s showdown, Starlets claimed the crown after beating Junubin Queens 75–61.

Guard Susan Agu top-scored with 16 points, while Susan Nguyen added 14 to steer their side to glory.

However, their coach, Richard, pointed out free throws as an area needing improvement, with the team only making eight of 16 attempts.

“It was a good day and a tough game. We pushed hard, and everyone did their part. Nobody wants to lose, and today wasn’t our day,” Agu reflected, noting the team’s determination throughout the competition.

Starlets’ forward Akuol Maker and Longhorns’ Achei were named the tournament’s best players for their outstanding performances.

The victory handed the Longhorns their first major silverware, while the Starlets underlined their dominance in the women’s category.

Organisers announced that the Ask Foundation Basketball Cup will now become an annual tournament, with plans to expand across East Africa in future editions.