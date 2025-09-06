Battle for KBF league titles down to the last two

KPA basketball team head coach Sammy Kiki during a Kenya Basketball Federation match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 01, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A showdown is looming this weekend as former Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League winners Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) battle it out with champions Nairobi City Thunder and Zetech University Sparks in the final of the 2024-2025 season.

The Dockers, who are looking to reclaim the titles they lost last season, will leave nothing to chance as they seek to take the lead when they host game one and two at Makande Gymnasium, Mombasa.

However, even with home advantage, KPA men face an uphill task against history-making Thunder, who are in near-perfect form and have not lost a league match for a second season running.

KPA have suffered a series of defeats at the hands of Thunder who dethroned them last season. While Thunder secured their final spot with an impressive 3-0 win against Umoja Basketball Club, the Dockers series against former league holders Ulinzi Warriors went to the wire. KPA fought on to win 3-2 against the soldiers.

The star-studded Thunder, captained by Kenya Morans star Tylor Ongwae will be out to repeat last season’s feat, which saw them whitewash the Dockers to bag their maiden league title with a 3-0 victory.

Coach Brad Ibs will bank on the services of evergreen Garang Diing, Derrick Ogechi and Faheem Juma, who were impressive in their last game against Umoja.

Ongwae’s experience acquired playing professionally across the globe and leadership will come in handy as he seeks to lead his side to a 2-0 lead ahead of game three four and five set for Nyayo Gymnasium next weekend.

KPA tactician Sammy Kiki, on the other han,d will be hoping that his main men Morel Spencor, Salim Kisilu, Tobbias Odhiambo and Martin Buluma will stand to be counted and ensure that Thunder leave the Coastal City empty-handed.

The Dockers will have to be at their best because they have been unable to beat Thunder since 2023.

In the women’s title hunt, KPA, who dethroned last season's winners Equity Bank Hawks after dismissing them 3-1 in the semi-final play-offs, will tackle Zetech Sparks in the final.

The Dockers will be out to crash Sparks' dreams of becoming the second varsity side to win the Premier League trophy.

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Flames are the only university outfit to have achieved that feat in 2015.

Sparks coach Maurice Obilo will rely on the brilliance of skipper Christine Akinyi and Michele Sokoudjou who were instrumental in their 3-0 semi-final win over Strathmore University Swords.

Yvonne Atieno, who was outstanding for KPA against Equity, experienced Aminata Samasekou, Alima Doumbia as well as Natalie Akinyi will lead the Dockers chase for victory.

In Division One, Snipers Basketball Club and Kisumu Lakeside will face off in the men’s final whereas Zetech University Development side will play Dream Girls.

Lakeside, who already secured their return to the Premier League, will be looking to end the season with the lower-tier trophy.

In Men’s Division Two, Kisii University Raptors will entertain Congo Nets in game one and two at their grounds.