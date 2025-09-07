Why Ruto, Raila won't protect Sakaja from 2027 city verdict

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja appears before the Senate Roads Committee on the county’s urban regeneration programme at Bunge Towers, March 18, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have plucked Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja from jaws of political disaster. They have separately, but jointly, given Nairobi’s supremo respite from the wrath of the County Assembly.

MCAs are unhappy with Sakaja over a raft of issues that trouble many Nairobians, too. The governor will be happy for now. But the people cannot be. Their city is in a mess, even as the rescued Sakaja smiles and chuckles dimply. Equally to worry about is devolution, and the rule of law. Under President Ruto, with Mr Odinga as his de facto Prime Minister, the law is always in danger.