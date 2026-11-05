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Christine Njoki eyes three-peat at 2026 Eldoret race

By Stephen Rutto | Nov. 5, 2026
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Christine Njoki Nalimo crosses the finish line in the 2025 Eldoret TechRun 10km. She is set to defend the title this year. [Courtesy]

After producing back-to-back victories in the last two editions, Christine Njoki Nalimo is returning to the 2026 Eldoret TechRun (10km) with an aim of a historic three-peat.

Nalimo, a former Durban 10km winner, said during the launch of this year’s TechRun on Tuesday that she was ready for the November 29 contest.

She said she had trained in Iten and would bring experience to the women’s 10km.

“I expect a tough race this year and I hope to defend the title and I am well prepared for it,” said Nalimo. She claimed victory in the inaugural edition in 2024 and repeated the script last year.

The double TechRun winner said an enhanced prize money purse might attract more elite road runners and a tighter competition in this 2026 edition.

The prize money from the past two editions, Nalimo said, has helped her to build her life and career.

“I have educated my siblings and supported my parents,” Nalimo said.

She added: “I'm prepared to win the 2026 edition. This is the city of champions and we want more champions. Many more champions will continue to be born in local races.”

Freshly minted Chicago Marathon champion Amos Kipruto, who is the race ambassador, urged athletes eyeing glory in the Eldoret to run clean.

Kipruto said the race will continue fusing sports and technological innovations, which he said is part of the athletics system.

“As athletes, we train to make life better. Life can at times have challenges but let us not mess it up by doping. If you find one who will dope in your race, don't lose hope. Out of 100 athletes, two or three can ruin the race by not running clean,” Kipruto said.

He went on: “Let us team up and reason together in the fight against doping. Let us teach our athletes the use of AI in the fight against doping. Let us make the current generation of athletes think outside the box. If we instil in the current generation the things that will ruin the sport, then we will have taken the wrong route.”

The world marathon bronze medallist challenged upcoming athletes to set their sights on reclaiming lost glory in events such as the 3000m steeplechase, a race that Kenya dominated for years before losing grip.

Magdalene Chepkemoi, the executive director at Eldo hub, the title sponsor of the run, said the race has attracted 3,500 participants since the inaugural edition in 2024.

Chepkemoi said the event has paid out more than Sh2 million as prize money, with an additional Sh1.4 million for the third edition.

“The race will culminate in a technology and business forum on November 30, which will bring together sports innovators and we will have conversations about how technology can improve sport and help us address some of the challenges,” she said during the launch, graced by Uasin Gishu sports executive Robert Kemei and his trade counterpart Dr Philip Chebunet.

Uasin Gishu County Athletics Kenya (AK) chairman Joseph Boit also asked athletes to run clean on race day.

“Winning fairly should begin from our local races as we champion zero tolerance to doping,” he said.

srutto@standardmedia.co.ke

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Christine Njoki Eldoret TechRun 2026 Kenyan Athletics Eldoret Race
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