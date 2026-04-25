Kip Keino Classic lives up to billing, young talents get platform to realise dreams

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80 Athletes compete in women's 3000m U20 race at the 2026 Absa Kip Keino Classic held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The seventh edition of the Absa Kip Keino Classic lived up to its billing at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday.

Seven records tumbled in the afternoon, with Kenyan athletics poster boy Ferdinand Omanyala redeeming himself in men’s 100m, where he clocked a sub-10 twice in a span of one week.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (men’s 1500m), Mercy Oketch (women’s 400m), Joyce Biwot (women’s 3000m sc), Cornelius Kemboi (men’s 5000m) and Miriam Cherop (women’s 1500m) were the other Kenyans who topped key races (core and discretionary) in the event.

Fans were treated to a spectacular show on and off the pitch, led by Gengetone star Ian Oure aka Iyaani of Donjo Maber fame.

And for the first time in history, there was the use of wave light technology that paced the athletes.

The event was also historic in that young athletes were supported to take part in the U20 races (800m and 3000m), which were introduced in the championship for the first time.

The young athletes who made away with victories at the adrenaline-filled showdown in the U20 categories included Wilson Chepkwech (men’s 800m), Nancy Kibet (women’s 800m), Kiptarus Brian (men’s 3000m sc), Emmanuel Kiprono (men’s 3000m flat) and Venenza Chebet (women’s 3000m flat).

“We injected Sh35 million into the event, Sh 27 million went to Athletics Kenya (AK) and Sh8 million was used for leverage. Part of the sum that went to AK was used to support the U20 category races that were raised for the core and discretionary events at Nyayo.

"The money was used to spot young talents in schools, colleges, athletics camps and in the national youth championships who were then brought to showcase their talents in the U20 races at the Kip Keino Classic,” Absa Bank Kenya Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Mwihaki Wachira told Standard Sports.

“We realised that the federation sometimes had a challenge to organise and execute championships for young people and we are glad we lend a hand at the Kip Keino Classic,” said Wachira.

Wachira noted that the Sh8 million was not used entirely on leverage but part of it was utilised to execute financial literacy at the various youth camps run by AK ahead of the Kip Keino Classic.

When asked the reason for their passion to support young talents in sports, Wachira said:” It’s part of our brand promise that their story matters. It’s about empowering Africa for tomorrow, together and we have chosen sport and especially athletics to do so because it is our national pride.

"If we had not invested in the Sirikwa Cross Country Classic, probably it might have taken John Korir a longer route to win the Boston Marathon, which he did this week.

“I’m glad Korir was present in Eldoret in February to attend our financial literacy classes apart from gaining the inspiration that motivated him to go and win the Boston Marathon on Monday.”

Away from athletics, Wachira says they have extended their support to young athletes in other sports like golf.

“We have invested heavily in the Magical Kenya Open Golf Presented by Absa for the last 15 years. This year, it was a moment of national pride when Njoroge Kibugu shot an eagle at the 18th to make the cut in Karen.

“This was a priceless experience that we enjoyed. He had put in the work and we said we have to recognise his talent and mettle that really made Kenyans proud. So, we gave him a Sh 2 million support just to tell him that we see his story and that his story matters.

“We are happy that the money is supporting him at the ongoing Sunshine Tour in South Africa, where he is currently plying trade. We also extended our gratitude to Naomi Wafula who is also the first Kenyan lady to take part in the Sunshine Ladies Tour, also ongoing in South Africa.

“Africa’s fastest man, Omanyala, is also one of the beneficiaries of our support to young athletes and we are glad the kind gesture made him to come of age, empowering him to showcase his talent on global platform like the Absa Kip Keino Classic, where he ruled the roost in men’s 100m on Friday night.

“Basically, to us it doesn’t matter which game you play, when we spot the talent we will support it to the core,” said Wachira.

2026 Absa Kip Keino Classic Selected Results

Men’s 800m U20

1. Wilson Chepkwech 1:46.33

Collins Tenderwa 1:46.56 Nashon Pkiach 1:47.15

Women’s 800m U20

1. Nancy Kibet 2:04.21

Nancy Jepngetich 2:03.43 Caren Chepchirchir 2:03.81

Men’s 3000m sc U20

1.Brian Kiptarus 8:46.02

Emmanuel Lemiso 8:46.78 Brain Kiptoo 8:48.28

Men’s 3000m (flat) U20

1. Emmanuel Kiprono 7:45.56

Wesley Kiplangat 8:01.04 Enock Tuitoek 8:05.07

Women’s 3000m (flat) U20

1. Venenza Chebet 9:08.98

2.Linda Chepkwemoi 9:10.10

Mercy Chepngeno 9:10.53