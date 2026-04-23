Nene upbeat about defending 400m title at Kip Keino Classic

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South African sprinter Zakithi Nene. [Courtesy Kip Keino Classic Media]

There is looming fireworks in the men’s 400m where South African sprint sensation Zakithi Nene is out to defend his throne in the Kip Keino Classic meet at Nyayo Stadium on Friday.

Nene, who jetted into the country on Wednesday night, will face stiff competition against Olympic bronze medalist Muzala Samukonga, who has already told his Zambian fans to prepare for a victory party.

Also, a dark horse in the race is World Indoor 4x400m relay champion Brian Faust whose new season has been meteoric.

Despite the star-studded lineup, Nene has insisted he is in Kenya to guard his title.

“I wouldn’t have taken the flight to Nairobi if I’m not going to win. I’ll successfully defend the title because my body is in amazing shape,” Nene told journalists at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on arrival.

“It’s the second time I’m back in Kenya, and so I’m excited about the race. I love my Kenyan fans. They have made the country feel like home.

"I think I have received more love here and support than in South Africa. I would have loved to explore the country after the race but time will not allow as on Tuesday, I’ll be competing in the Simbine Classic in Pretoria,” said Nene, whose other plans are to feature in the Commonwealth Games and the Diamond League series in the course of the season.

Nene delayed opening the new season as he was still battling kidney issues, which he said had been fully treated.

“On delaying the opening of the season, I think it is also a blessing in disguise as I’m now headed to Kip Keino Classic with very fresh legs and abundant energy, which I believe will give me an edge over my opponents.

“Expect fireworks at Nyayo on Friday because I’m a fighter, I’m strong and that’s my nature. I’m here to compete and win,” he said.

When asked what he thinks of his formidable rivals ahead of the race, the 28-year-old sprinter noted: “Samukonga is such a fierce competitor and I’m honoured to line up against him. I don’t know much of Brian (Faust) but him being a world champion is something worth exploring, as he is someone to watch out for. I think the lineup is a very strong field that has been put up for the race.”

Nene highlighted why good sprinters keep on emerging in the Southern parts of Africa, including the likes of him, Simbine, Samukonga, Tebogo, among others.

“You know, we have this self-belief that we can compete against the rest of the world and still win despite our limited resources. I’m also happy that Kenya and Ethiopia are putting Africa on the global radar in long and middle distances, including Omanyala (Ferdinand), who is stamping sprinting culture in Kenya.

In his message to fans ahead of the Kip Keino Classic, Nene said: “Entry is free, come in your numbers. Come give us a show as we do our thing on tracks.”