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AIU's new intelligence-gathering tool to tighten noose on cheats

By Stephen Rutto | Mar. 15, 2026
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Athletics Integrity Unit members [Stafford Ondego, Standard] .

The fight against doping has entered a new phase following the unveiling of a two-way intelligence-gathering tool designed for reporting cheats in athletics.

On Friday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the new reporting system was the latest platform for the athletics community to report doping and other integrity issues in the sport.

The unit assured stakeholders that the new tool preserves the confidentiality of people who proactively report integrity concerns.

According to AIU, the new tool tightens the noose on cheats through multiple avenues of reporting, including anonymous WhatsApp messaging and secret emails.

AIU’s head of investigations and intelligence, Michael King, said reports made through the tool are subjected to credibility tests.

“The AIU assesses incoming information for reliability and credibility, considers it against other information, and will act decisively when appropriate,” King said.

The intelligence chief added: “Now with three different reporting mechanisms, all of which enable ongoing two-way communication with our intelligence experts, we are striving to make the act of reporting concerns to us more accessible to the community we serve.”

King stated that the ability to check information provided through reporting avenues will bolster intelligence-gathering, adding that the AIU depends significantly on the “trust and goodwill of the athletics community.”

Kenya is still in category A of the World Anti-Doping Agency watch list, and the tool is expected to be crucial in the prevention of the use of banned substances.

“The key part of this tool is our ability to communicate anonymously with people in a two-way fashion. When someone has a concern, and they report to us, but they want to remain anonymous, we can still communicate and write to each other to seek clarifying information and provide feedback,” said King.

He added, “We treat that confidentially. The only people who have access to this tool are trained professionals with years of experience managing confidential information from people like this.”

He noted that the information will be assessed against a number of factors, reviewed, investigated, and action will be taken only if AIU has concrete information to indicate wrongdoing.

Additionally, AIU said, the tool is critical in supporting the unit’s job of helping the athletics community in the war against doping while preventing abuse of the system.

“We work tirelessly to try and protect athletes, protect the community...(from) all ranges of integrity threats,” King said.

He continued: “So, if you have concerns, we need to know. Only when we know, and work together as a team, can we make any real lasting difference to help protect the sport and the community.”

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Related Topics

Athletics Integrity Unit World Anti-Doping Agency World Athletics Council Intelligence-gathering Tool
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