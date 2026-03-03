×
Marathon champion Jeptoo, Were among 27 Kenyan athletes suspended for doping violations

By AFP | Mar. 3, 2026
Kenyan marathon runner Rita Jeptoo in a past race [AFP]

Disgraced Kenyan marathon runner Rita Jeptoo, national 400m hurdles champion Wiseman Were, and 25 other athletes have been provisionally suspended for doping violations, the country's anti‑doping agency announced on Monday.

Jeptoo, 45, a former Boston and Chicago Marathon winner, was banned for four years in 2014 after testing positive for a banned substance, and only returned to racing three years ago.

She has now been suspended again following a test that found the presence of prohibited anabolic androgenic steroids, the national anti-doping body (ADAK) said.

She will remain suspended until her hearing, but ADAK did not say when that would take place.

ADAK said Were, 28, a Commonwealth 4x400m relay bronze medallist, had been suspended for missing three tests since August 2025.

His ban runs from February 14 and he will be unable to compete until his case is heard. It is not clear when that may be.

The list also includes football and basketball players who have been provisionally suspended for varying doping offences.

More than 140 Kenyan athletes, mainly long-distance runners, have been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) since 2017 -- more than any other nation.

Among them are figures including the current women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich -- provisionally suspended in July by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a diuretic -- and Benard Kibet Koech, fifth in the 10,000m at the Paris Olympics, who was suspended in June by the AIU.

The current suspensions come after ADAK was removed from the World Anti-Doping Agency non-compliance watch list after meeting the required standards.

.

Digger Classified

