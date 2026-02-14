Ngetich and Korir reign supreme at Sirikwa Classic Cross Country

Audio By Vocalize

Valencia Marathon champion John Korir (6200) in action during the 2026 Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour at Lobo Village in Eldoret on February 14, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Freshly minted World Cross Country champion Agnes Ngetich and Valencia Marathon winner John Korir reigned supreme at the fifth edition of Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in Eldoret on Saturday.

In an epic women’s 10km contest, Ngetich literally flew from gun to finish to retain the title at the Lobo Village, Eldoret.

The 10km world record holder successfully defended her 2025 title and delivered a historic back-to-back victory in a hot afternoon race that tested resilience.

She opened a comfortable lead in an electrifying atmosphere at the Lobo Village.

Ngetich, who was in her own class, whizzed the tape in the Valentine’s Day showdown, running 32:28.

“The weather conditions were the same as last year, and I loved the atmosphere. Everyone was cheering me on, and it gave me the motivation to continue running. I was not feeling lonely because the fans were in every corner. Cross country is something I’ve loved since I was young. I don’t have any programme at the moment and will speak to my coach to know the way forward,” Ngetich said after her win.

Mercy Chepkemoi (33:42) and world half marathon bronze medallist Catherine Reline (33:51), who applied to World Athletics to change her allegiance to Turkey in January, placed third.

Korir, a Chicago Marathon winner, produced a blistering pace in a race that had defending champion and World Cross Country bronze medallist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, who came in fifth.

He topped a tactical senior men’s 10km race in 29:44, ahead of Amos Kiprotich and Silas Senchura, who stopped the timer in a photo finish, both finishing in 29:46.

Under-20 stars wrote history in the 8km and 6km men’s and women’s races, in that order.

It was time for Veneza Chebet to shine once again in the women’s Under-20 6km competition, exactly two weeks after emerging the winner of Discovery Kenya junior race at the Eldoret Sports Club.

Chebet produced a clear win in 20:28 ahead of Lonah Cherono (20:36).

Defending champion Cynthia Chepkirui (20:45), who is fresh from a fourth place at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, was relegated to the third position in yesterday’s race.

“I was expecting to finish in seventh or eighth place because I was competing with athletes who were at the World Cross Country Championships. I decided to give my best, and my effort has paid off. I train in Mt Elgon at the Kaptama camp and study at St Francis Kongit Secondary School,” said Chebet.

Emmmanuel Kipkorir was crowned champion of the men’s Under-20 8km race. He cut the tape at 23:41, defeating Wesley Kipkoech (24:08).

Edwin Elkana, who finished eighth at the 2026 World Cross Country Championships, finished third at Sirikwa Classic.

“My dream is to represent Kenya at the World Under-20 Championships this year,” the Kimuron secondary school student from Elgeyo Marakwet County said.

The 2km loop was a spectacular contest for middle-distance runners who were out to test their endurance ahead of a busy season.

Big shots unleashed speeds in the men’s loop, a race that saw world 1500m bronze medallist Reynold Cheruiyot triumph in a deep field.

Cheruiyot, a former World Under-20 1500m champion, chalked up his first victory of the year in 05:52, defeating the likes of Olympic and world 800m gold medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who was fourth in the race.

“I’m happy because I have tested my endurance, and I feel great. I have to work on my tactics and maintain a podium place in most of my races. The competition today has been stiff, but my tactics changed the game. I’ve been doing normal training, and I hope it pays off well,” the winner said.

Kyumbe Munguti (05:53) and former world champion Timothy Cheruiyot (05:54) settled for the second and third positions, respectively, in the hotly contested race.

Naomi Korir, a dominant Kenyan flag bearer in international championships, claimed victory in the women’s 2km loop, another exhilarating contest at the meet.