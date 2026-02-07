Kipchoge sees Olympic flag bearer role as huge opportunity

Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the Men's Marathon athletics event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016. [AFP]

Kenyan marathon great Eliud Kipchoge said he is honoured to be named one of the Olympic flag bearers during yesterday's opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

The 41-year-old is one of eight bearers who was expected to carry the Olympic flag into Milan's San Siro Olympic Stadium.

"Being a flagbearer is a huge opportunity for me, a good opportunity to tell the story of the values the Olympics focus on. It's a good opportunity for me as a Kenyan and an African to hold the flag and represent people who value integrity and love sport in their hearts and minds," Kipchoge told Xinhua via video on Thursday.

Kenya will be represented by two athletes at Milan-Cortina 2026: Alpine skiers Sabrina Simader and Issa Laborde.

The former world marathon record holder urged them to give their best.

"I wish the two Kenyans, Issa and Sabrina, all the best. I will really hype them. I am here for them. I will be on the sidelines, telling them to press on, focus and fight for their place," said Kipchoge.

"This is the Olympics, and they need to show their talent during these Winter Games. I usually say no human is limited at all. They should fight for their position, fight for their life and fight for the sport," he added.

Kipchoge retired from competitive running after finishing 17th in the 2025 New York Marathon on November 2.