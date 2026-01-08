Will Kenya's Ebenyo stop Uganda's Kiplimo in Saturday's World Cross battle in Florida?

Daniel Ebenyo Simiu celebrates winning the Senior men 10km Race during the 3rd edition of the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour event at the Lobo village, Eldoret on February 03, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s senior men runners will hoping to reclaim the elusive individual gold at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday.

The Kenyans will however face still challenge from the defending champion Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo who will be eyeing a third consecutive title.

Daniel Ebenyo will be leading the battle for Kenya in the showdown that is expected to present a compelling contrast of power and tactics which will set the stage for one of the most anticipated races of the championships.

Kenya heads into the event as the defending overall champions, having topped the medal table at the 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, where they collected 11 medals, including six gold.

However, it was Kiplimo who claimed the men’s senior individual title, and the Ugandan star will be aiming to defend his crown.

At 25, Kiplimo has already carved out an outstanding cross-country legacy. Uganda’s challenge will also include Dan Kibet, a member of the silver medal-winning team at the last championships, as the Ugandans look to challenge Kenya’s team supremacy.

Beyond the Ebenyo, Kiplimo duel, Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi looms as another major threat.

Aregawi won silver behind Kiplimo in both Bathurst and Belgrade and he will be chasing the global title alongside compatriots Biniam Mehary and Tadese Worku.

Tactically, the race could hinge on contrasting styles. Kiplimo’s relentless front-running pace has often broken rivals early, allowing him to dictate the race from the front. Should the Ugandan seize control and force a fast tempo, he could stretch the field all the way to the finish. However, if the contest remains tight and tactical, Ebenyo’s experience and finishing strength may tilt the balance in Kenya’s favour.

For Ebenyo, the championships mark a return to the national team after missing out since 2023.

The 2023 world 10,000m silver medallist will be eager to redeem himself on the global stage after missing the Paris Olympics and the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

“I’m happy to be back in the national team. My aim is to win the race,” said Ebenyo. “But as a team, we carry the Kenyan spirit. We know we are competing against the world. Preparations have been superb we even skipped Christmas holidays to make sure everything goes according to plan.”

Ebenyo will lead a strong Kenyan lineup that includes Ishmael Rokitto, Edwin Bett, Robert Koech, Weldon Langat, Shadrack Koech, Denis Kemboi and Kevin Chesang.

Rokitto said the squad is highly motivated.

“We have been in camp for a month and training has been good. Thankfully, there are no serious injuries,” Rokitto said. “We are going to Florida as defending champions, and our main goal is to bring back the individual title.”

The 46th edition of the World Cross Country Championships will mark the event’s return to the US.