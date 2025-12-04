Para-badminton seek 20 athletes for 2026 Egypt tour

Patrick Muema (pictured) is expected to be named in the provisional squad for the 2026 Egypt Tour [Shadrack Andenga, File]

Badminton Kenya and Kenya Para-Badminton Federation yesterday held national trials for the upcoming Egypt Para Badminton International, scheduled for 12-18th January 2026 in Cairo, while at the same time celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with Women Challenge to Challenge ( WCC).

Speaking during the event that was held at YMCA, Shauri Moyo in Nairobi, Badminton Kenya president Peter Muchiri said that by having their para athletes ready in time, Kenya will replicate their Africa Para Badminton Championships success in Nigeria, October 2025, where they finished second overall with 11 medals, comprising four gold, two silver and five bronze.

"We have amazing athletes that are ready for Badminton, either for the able-bodied or the para athletes, sure these guys with enough support can perform," quipped Muchiri.

National team head coach John Mburu added that he will come up with a final list of 20 athletes, out of the 28 that showed up, taking into consideration that Kenya already has about eight Para badminton players that are ranked by the world body.

"We also have some new faces from different secondary schools and colleges that we have to scrutinise, just in case we don't miss a talent. Of course ,with others who are regulars and experienced, in about a week or two, I should have finalised the final provisional list of 20," said Mburu.

Notable figures that attended the trials and are expected to be named in Mburu's final 20 are Africa gold medalists Benson Nduva and Anthony Ojwang', while other medalists present were Mary Nduku, Boniface Were, Caleb Omollo, Stency Neema, Patrick Muema, Elizabeth Nabwire, Petronila Muhani, Ashley Autai and Newton Gatobu.

Kenya Para Badminton Federation president Jennifer Kamanda hailed her player,s urging the county governments in the country to step up more in infrastructure, especially those of which can support Persons With Disabilities ( PWD'S) in, participating in sports.

The event was also organised and glazed by WCC officials - Director Jane Kihungi, Treasurer Jennifer Kamande, Secretary General (SG) Josephta Mukobe, CBS, and the organisation's chairperson Veronica Njuhi.