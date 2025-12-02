World Athletics awards fuel superstars campaign to shine in 2026

Kenya's world 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya's long distance and steeplechase athlete Edmund Serem, Kenya's London Marathon and Berlin Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe, President's award from President of World Athletics. [AFP]

After illustrious World Athletics awards in Monaco on Sunday night, the country’s superstars are buoyed by another historic recognition.

Despite missing out on the Athlete of the Year awards, Kenya’s brilliant stars dominated the stage during the colourful event.

Their victories and stellar showing this year endeared them to fans’ and World Athletics Council’s votes.

From rising star to track and to out of stadium awards, the country’s super talented athletes basked in glory.

But the awardees, observers say, are gearing up for a busy season in 2026, with the recognition expected to fuel their campaign for top honors.

Edmund Serem, who became a world bronze medallist after finishing third in the 3000m steeplechase behind New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish and Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali in Tokyo, achieved the rising star award.

Serem was runner-up in the Diamond League final and delivered top four finishing in four other Diamond League meetings during the 2024 season, earning accolades in a busy season.

Aged 17, Serem already competed in the senior ranks in 2025 and is following in the footsteps of world 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi who achieved the rising star award in 2023 before going ahead to deliver a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

World 3000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich had also been announced a rising star in 2023.

Like Serem, 19-year-old Zhang Jiale of China also made an impact on the senior stage in 2025.

Wanyonyi won world and Diamond League titles in the 800m and achieved four of the top six performances of the year, including a world lead of 1:41.44 in Monaco.

At the awards, Wanyonyi was named the men’s track athlete of 2025 while Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers the women’s field athlete of the year accolade.

Marathon star Sabastian Sawe secured the outside stadium award after winning the London Marathon and Berlin Marathon, and in the process, running a world lead of 2:02:16, and emerging the king of 42km this year.

Race walker Maria Perez of Spain was also unbeaten in 2025, winning world titles in both the 20km race walk and the 35km race walk at the World Championships in Tokyo.

World Athlete of the Year Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said, as quoted by World Athletics: “It was a year of stepping outside of the comfort zone and pushing the bounds of what was mentally and physically possible. I hope to continue to do things that push the boundaries in the future.”

“The culmination of the season in Tokyo was a really special moment. I’m so thankful for everyone who supported, watched, voted and who was there throughout this whole process,” she added.

World champions Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) have were announced as the World Athletes of the Year, receiving top honours in Monaco in recognition of their standout achievements in 2025.

Peres Jepchirchir, who had been nominated for the Athlete of the Year award alongside Sawe, could however not achieve the feat.

Jepchirchir contested with Femke Bol (Netherlands), Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA), McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) and winner Perez in the women’s Athlete of the Year award.