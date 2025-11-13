Legendary Wakihuri and Komen highlight Windsor Mini Marathon

Kenyan legend Daniel Komen during a past interview. [File, Standard]

Athletics legends Douglas Wakihuri, Daniel Komen and George Kariuki will highlight this Saturday’s Windsor Mini Marathon to be held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Participants will compete in the 5km and 10km races alongside Kenya’s athletics icons who have inspired generations and shaped Kenya’s rich legacy in the sport. The event will give them an opportunity to rub shoulders with Olympic medallists, World champions as well as world record holders.

Their presence transforms the race into a masterclass in endurance, discipline, and inspiration a chance for every participant to learn from the best.

Wakihuri is a marathon world champion and Olympic medallist, Komen is the 3000m world record holder while Kariuki is a renown long distance runner.

The scenic 5km and 10km routes wind through the breathtaking landscape will taking runners past rolling greens, serene lakes, and rich forest trails teeming with birdlife and fresh air. It’s an experience that blends sport, nature, and community, the very essence of the Windsor spirit.

Exciting prizes await the winners and participants making every stride even more rewarding. Even so, the excitement doesn’t stop at the finish line.

This year’s marathon promises a full day of fun and entertainment for the whole family. A dedicated Kids’ Zone will feature fun games, face painting, and mini challenges to keep the young ones active and entertained throughout the day.

After the run, unwind and soak in the vibrant atmosphere with live band performances on the lawns, bringing rhythm, energy, and good vibes to the celebration. Whether you’re a competitive runner, a family looking for a fun day out, or simply a fan of great outdoor events, the Windsor Mini Marathon offers something for everyone.