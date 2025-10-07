×
Chebor headlines Kericho meeting

By Standard Sports | Oct. 7, 2025
Maurine Chebor celebrates after winning at Bingwafest Rift Valley Region in August. [Courtesy] 

Fresh from stamping her authority at the BingwaFest opener in Nakuru with an emphatic double win, long-distance star Maurine Chebor will once again headline the field as the Betika Cross Country 2025 lands in Kericho on Saturday.

The high-altitude Kericho Teachers Training College grounds will host hundreds of elite and grassroots athletes battling across three categories, the 10km Men/Women’s race, Mixed Relay, and Masters (50+ years) in what promises to be another electrifying leg of the Athletics Kenya/Betika series.

With complimentary registration already generating substantial interest, anticipation is at a heightened level as enthusiasts await to see whether Chebor can prolong her winning sequence and withstand formidable competition from fellow athletes eager to alter the narrative.

Winners will walk away with a share of the over Sh500,000 in cash prizes, with the 10km champions bagging Sh150,000 each, while the relay and masters' categories offer attractive rewards for top finishers.

Athletics Kenya officials have underscored Kericho’s leg as a key build-up for both established stars and emerging talents eyeing global competitions, with selectors expected to keep a close eye on standout performers.

But for Betika’s Group Brand Manager Eric Mwiti, the event gives young athletes a national platform to showcase their prowess while energising athletics fans in different counties.

“Cross country is in Kenya’s DNA, and we are proud to contribute to the sport from the grassroots up. Kericho is not just another stop; it’s a proving ground where future world champions will be made. We want every young runner lining up on Saturday to feel that they are part of something bigger – a community, a legacy, and a path to the world stage,” said Mwiti. 

