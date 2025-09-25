All set for Nyanza Region BingwaFest extravaganza

Athletes participate in the women's 10,000m race during the BingwaFest national finals at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Siaya on April 17, 2025. [File, Standard]

Reigning BingwaFest national champion over 1500m Purity Chepkirui is set to start her title defence this season when she takes to the track for the Nyanza Region leg at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya today.

The second season of the multi-discipline sports extravaganza kicked off last month as Nakuru hosted the Rift Valley Region event at the Afraha Stadium and will see teams and individuals battle for a share of the Sh17 million prize kitty per region.

Chepkirui is among more than 500 athletes who have registered so far, aiming to share a prize pool of over Sh6 million across various track disciplines on display. Both male and female athletes will receive equal prize money.

Football action kicked off on Monday with preliminary matches, and are being played at The Siaya Polytechnic Grounds, Bondo Complex Academy, and the Siaya Prison Grounds, culminating on Sunday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium.

Rugby 10s and 3x3 basketball showdown will kick off tomorrow at the Siaya KMTC Grounds and the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, respectively and will run through to Sunday.

Winners in football and rugby, both men and women, will pocket Sh1 million each, while the winning teams in the 3×3 basketball will go home Sh500,000 richer. The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded Sh500,000, while the second runners-up are set to receive Sh250,000. In basketball, the teams that finish second and third will take home Sh250,000 and Sh100,000, respectively.

Gold medallists in the lucrative 10,000m will take home Sh300,000 as the first and second runners up will pocket Sh250,000 and Sh200,000 respectively. The athletes who finish fourth and fifth will round off the prize bracket and will receive Sh100,000 and Sh75,000 in that order.

In the 5,000m category, winners will be awarded Sh250,000, second-place finishers Sh150,000, third place Sh100,000, fourth place Sh50,000, and fifth place Sh30,000.

Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said they are looking forward to an exciting event in Siaya.

“It is a pleasure going back to Siaya this week as we host the Nyanza Region leg,” said Mwiti.