Kenyans unstoppable in 800m heats as they eye medals tomorrow

Mary Moraa and Britain's athlete Georgia Hunter Bell react after competing in the women's 800m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 19, 2025. [AFP]

Kenya’s 800m women cast displayed brilliance as it sailed through to the final of the two-lap race in the ongoing Tokyo World Championships.

Defending world champion Mary Moraa oozed class in Heat 1 of the semi-final, making clear her intention to defend her 2023 title in the final set for tomorrow.

Moraa firmly controlled the pace, maintaining lead from the start of the heat that had Briton, Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell, who also qualified for the final alongside the defending champion.

The ‘Dancing Queen’ won the heat in 1:58.40 crossing the finish line ahead of Bell (1:58.62) who closed the top two automatic qualification spots

Another brilliant moment came in Heat 2 where African silver medallist Lilian Odira stylishly dominated.

Odira blazed the Japan National Stadium track, winning her heat in 1:56.85. She was followed by Audrey Werro of Switzerland who followed closely in 1:56.99.

Unlike the well-measured race in Moraa’s Heat 1, the second group was characterised by an all-out battle for the top two positions.

Sarah Moraa took Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain head on and finished second behind the world silver medallist in a photo finish.

Both Briton and Sarah ran 1:57.53 for first and second places in the heat.

Odira and African champion Sarah Moraa now join Mary in the race for medals and a victory dance in the final day of the global showpiece.

Mary said she was proud that Odira and Sarah made it to the final. She was however disappointed that Vivian Kiprotich was knocked out during the preliminaries on Thursday.

“We are going to work hard in the finals. What we are chasing now are only medals,” the defending champion.

She went on to say: “We were inspired by the 1500m trio (of Faith Kipyegon, Dorcus Ewoi and Nelly Chepchirchir) who won two medals. Three of us have made the final like the 1500m team and we are confident that we will match their performance in the final.”

It was however, a tough battle in the men’s 5000m. World silver medallist Jacob Krop, who was Kenya’s poster boy in the campaign for medal in the distance and Cornelius Kemboi were eliminated in the men’s heats.

Krop could not overpower the strong fields in their heats.

He was the first to be knocked out in Heat 1.

Kipsang, who was in the same heat, booked his slot in the final tomorrow after placing second.

Kenyan born Isaac Kimeli, representing Belgium, won the heat in 13:13.06. Kipsang clocked 13:13.33.