×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Heartbreak for Julius Yego as ankle injury ends medal hopes in Tokyo Javelin final

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 18, 2025
An emotional Julius Yego during final of the javelin throw at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after injuring his ankle. [Screengrab]

Kenya’s Julius Yego saw his bid for a long-awaited World Athletics Championships medal end in heartbreak this afternoon after suffering an ankle injury during the men’s javelin final in Tokyo.

The 2015 world champion, who was in resurgent form, produced a powerful second-round throw of 85.54m that briefly put him in medal contention.

But his night came to an abrupt end when he appeared to pull up injured before his third attempt, forcing him out of the competition and dashing Kenyan hopes of a podium finish.

An emotional Julius Yego during final of the javelin throw at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after injuring his ankle. [Screengrab]

The title went to Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, who threw a season’s best 88.16m on his fourth attempt to secure gold in style.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada settled for silver with 87.38m, while American Curtis Thompson clinched bronze after an early 86.67m effort. India’s Sachin Yadav set a lifetime best of 86.27m to finish fourth, with Germany’s Julian Weber rounding out the top five at 86.11m.

The high-quality final saw six men surpass the 85m mark. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India struggled to find his rhythm, finishing eighth with 84.03m, while Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem placed 10th at 82.75m.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Julius Yego World Athletics Championships
.

Latest Stories

Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience
Trans Nzoia banks on new seed technology to boost farmers' resilience
Smart Harvest
By Juliet Omelo
29 mins ago
Kenya eyes double gold on penultimate day of world championships
Athletics
By AFP
37 mins ago
Former Barca presidents deny corruption at ref scandal court appearance
Football
By AFP
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why global ratings agency is doubting Mbadi's debt strategy
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Why global ratings agency is doubting Mbadi's debt strategy
How illicit financial flows cost Kenya Sh243b annually
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
How illicit financial flows cost Kenya Sh243b annually
Plan to move teachers' Sh20b medical cover to SHA sparks storm
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Plan to move teachers' Sh20b medical cover to SHA sparks storm
'Wantam' reality? How wind of change is sweeping Africa
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
'Wantam' reality? How wind of change is sweeping Africa
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved