Gold medallists Kipyegon, Chebet line up 5,000m clash for world double

(From L) Lithuania's Gabija Galvydyte, Ireland's Sarah Healy, Germany's Nele Wessel, France's Sarah Madeleine, Italy's Marta Zenoni and Kenya's Faith Kipyegon compete in the women's 1500m heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 13, 2025. [AFP]

Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet, who have won world titles in the 1,500 and 10,000m in Tokyo this week, will face off in the 5,000m for the chance of a championships double.

The Kenyan pair safely negotiated their 5,000m heats at the National Stadium on Thursday, with the final scheduled for Saturday.

It will be Kipyegon and Chebet's first clash since last year's Paris Olympics.

"I had my season best," said Kipyegon, who set a world record in the 1,500m in Eugene this season. "It was my first 5,000m race of the season so I'm happy.

"I have recovered well from the 1,500m win, so everything is good. I hope for great things on Saturday and am looking forward to it."

Chebet, the double Olympic champion, became the first woman to cover 5,000m within 14 minutes with her world record of 13:58.06, also at the Eugene Diamond League meet in July.

The 2022 silver medallist and a bronze medal winner a year after that, Chebet will be keen to complete her set of world championships medals when she takes on Kipyegon, her idol and the defending champion.

Kipyegon, 31, hasn't raced in the 5,000m since the Paris Olympics, where she took silver behind Chebet.

Chebet and Kipyegon will have reinforcement from team-mate Agnes Ngetich, third fastest of all time.

Ethiopia will be represented by Gudaf Tsegay, who won bronze in the 10,000m. She won the world 5,000m title in 2022 and the world 10,000m crown in 2023.

She will be keen to make further amends after coming away from the Paris Olympics without a medal.

"It was good for me to have a tactical race after competing in the 10,000m final" on Saturday, said Tsegay.

"I'm also happy that Faith Kipyegon was successful getting to the final. She is an amazing person and athlete.

"It's possible to break the 1,500m record, but to do it one, three, five times - it's something fantastic. I'm so glad we will be in the 5,000m final together."

Tsegay added: "I have no idea what to expect. I'm going to discuss it with my coach and decide whether it should be tactical or a fast race.

"The field is really strong and very open."