×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Deaflympics champion Kahinga eyes triple glory in Tokyo

By Ochieng Oyugi | Sep. 13, 2025
Deaflympics men's 1500m champion Ian Wambui Kahinga win the men's 10000m category at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi to qualify for the 25th Summer Deaflympics set for Tokyo, Japan this November 15-26. [KSFD]

Deaflympics men's 1500m champion Ian Wambui Kahinga will be out for a triple glory at the 25th Summer Deaflympics slated for Tokyo, Japan on November 15-26, 2025.

This is after he cruised to the tape to win the men's 10,000m at the national trials that concluded at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Friday.

Kahinga breezed to the tape in 30:46.5 for victory, beating Deaflympics bronze medalist David Kipkogei (30:47.9) to third and silver medalist Peter Wareng Toroitich (31:51.1) to sixth as newcomer Peter Rutto (30:47.5) settled for second place in the star-studded encounter.

"I feel great after the victory. It was good running in this high altitude and winning the race. It was a great competition that has now inspired me to go for many medals in Tokyo," Kahinga told Standard Sports.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"I won gold in 1500m in Brazil three years ago and silver in 5000m, now I'll be aiming for another medal bracket in the 10,000m.

"And yes, I want all three gold medals in my cabinet, so I'm going to train hard and leave nothing to chance before I head to Tokyo," Kahinga said.

The 24-year-old said he trained for three years in his remote Nyahururu village to prepare for the two-day national trials held at Ulinzi and the forthcoming Tokyo championship.

"So far, I feel I have done my homework well and is ready for Japan. I'm confident my dream to win the three gold medals will be realised," he said.

Some of the tactics that Kahinga perfected on the rugged terrains of Nyahururu include speed and endurance.

"I trained with some of my hearing friends who challenged me to be better in the sport. I also did some marathons and cross country running to up my game. The good tips I got from my coach have been valuable in these trials," he said.

Ahead of Tokyo, Kahinga feels he still needs to continue sharpening his speed work and endurance tactics as he hopes to gel with his teammates at the camp.

"Unity and teamwork will be very crucial in Japan, so I'm really going to work on this chemistry with my colleagues once we start residential camp," he said.

On a typical week, Kahinga does 20km long run on Monday, speed work on Tuesday, he repeats the long runs on Wednesday which he combines with physio sessions.
Friday and Saturday are other days for long runs while Sunday is reserved for rest.

Kahinga's ultimate dream in athletics is to be a perfect model in all the three categories he is looking forward to dominating as his career takes an upward trajectory.

"I want to be as perfect as Eliud Kipchoge, who is my role model. I love the way he dominated the marathon, apart from using the race to change lives across the globe," Kahiga said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tokyo Deaflympics 25th Summer Deaflympics Deaflympics Championship
.

Similar Articles

Deaflympics silver medalist Wangari books slot for Tokyo Games
Deaflympics silver medalist Wangari books slot for Tokyo Games
Athletics
By Ochieng Oyugi
2 days ago
.

Latest Stories

From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
World
By Maryann Muganda
34 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
Coast
By Marion Kithi
34 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
National
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who is this man in black?
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 34 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
By Brian Otieno and Ndung’u Gachane 34 mins ago
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
By Lewis Nyaundi 34 mins ago
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
By Marion Kithi 34 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved