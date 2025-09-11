Deaflympics silver medalist Wangari books slot for Tokyo Games

Deaflympics silver medalist Serah Wangari Kimani wins women's 10000m category at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Thursday September 11, 2025 to qualify for the 25th Summer Deaflympics set for Tokyo, Japan this November. [KSFD]

Deaflympics silver medalist Serah Wangari Kimani cruised to the tape in 41:04.5 to win the women's 10,000m category in the national trials held at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Thursday.

The victory secured the mother of two a spot at the 25th Summer Deaflympics, set for Tokyo, Japan, from November 15 to 26.

Wangari was closely followed by Deaflympics double bronze medalist Nancy Kendagor Jebichii (42:48.8) and Juster Kwamesa (44:33.6) who finished second and third in that order.

"I'm grateful for this victory, I'm happy to qualify for my second Deaflympics championship after my exciting exploits in Brazil three years ago," Wangari, who trains in Nyandarua County, told Standard Sports.

"I trained for this race for six months, because I did not want to miss the Deaflympics slot. I'm so happy the hard work finally paid off," said Wangari, who will return to the track on Friday to try her luck in the expected star-studded women's 5000m category.

"I was fourth in 5000m in Brazil, but this time I'm aiming to reach the medal bracket. As for the 10,000m, my focus is to convert the silver won in Brazil into gold in Tokyo, so I'm practicing and praying hard that all goes well, " Wangari said.

While preparing for the trials in Nyandarua, the 36-year-old Wangari was training alone as she had yet to get a tactician.

"Sometimes I go online to get my tactics and techniques there, sometimes I train with my hearing friends who advise me on areas to improve. I mostly worked on speed and endurance before I came for these trials. The training was very intense, but I'm grateful that I don't have any injury. I'm praying that the smooth run continues all through to Tokyo."

Wangari says her first Deaflympics outing in Brazil was such a good eye-opener as it exposed her to the thrilling global stage.

"I was unknown when I travelled to Brazil despite but came home with silver, now, as I head to Tokyo, I already know what to do."

Kenya had a splendid outing in the 24th edition of the Deaflympics held in Caxias du Sul, Brazil in 2022, bagging a total of 24 medals of which 5 were gold, 7 were silver and 12 were bronze.

The Deaflympics set for Tokyo, Japan, will be used to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Games.