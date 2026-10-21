South Korea launches new bid to guide crowd-pulling shark to sea

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Caption South Korean officials take part in an operation to guide a 3.5-metre shark back to the sea after it became trapped in an artificial waterway in the southeastern port city of Busan on October 21, 2026. [AFP]

South Korean authorities began a new attempt Wednesday to coax a shark-turned-viral sensation back to sea, with falling temperatures in the Busan canal where it is stranded raising concerns for its survival.

The dusky shark -- affectionately nicknamed "Bukhangi" by fans -- was spotted last month in an artificial waterway in the southeastern port city, with climate activists linking its appearance to climate change.

The three-metre shark, a species typically found in tropical climates, has since amassed a huge following, drawing more than 1.6 million people to the Busan canal for a glimpse -- bringing an unexpected boon to the local economy.

South Korean authorities twice tried unsuccessfully to steer Bukhangi back to sea -- using water jets and then nets -- before launching a third attempt Wednesday as the water grows colder.

"It's still ongoing, and we're trying to gently guide the shark out as much as possible," an oceans ministry spokesperson told AFP.

"We don't know when the operation will end, but we're doing our best."

Authorities initially opted to wait for the shark to leave on its own, but growing concerns for its well-being prompted a third attempt, the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the limited depth in the artificial waterway also prompted authorities to try again.

Busan authorities livestreamed the operation as curious onlookers gathered along the canal for a glimpse of the shark.

For Wednesday's operation, authorities fixed nets to floating pontoons, to be moved gradually as the shark heads towards the open sea.

Once it passes, the nets will block its return to the waterway, they said.

An ocean ministries official told AFP that experts had raised concerns about the shark's health because it "had not been seen eating and appeared to have difficulty maintaining its balance while swimming".

"These were not normal signs, and the experts believed its condition appeared to be deteriorating," the official said.

The shark has been celebrated for its unexpected boost to the local economy, with Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo thanking it for generating publicity he said would otherwise have cost "trillions".

But environmental groups say the shark's appearance should be seen as a warning of the climate crisis, rather than a spectacle or economic boost.

They link its arrival to warming seas, saying rising temperatures are pushing warm-water fish northward -- and subtropical sharks in pursuit.