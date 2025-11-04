×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Afghan govt says quake death toll rises to 27

By AFP | Nov. 4, 2025

An Afghan burqa-clad woman sits beside an earthquake victim receiving treatment at a hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif on November 3, 2025. [AFP]

An earthquake in northern Afghanistan has killed at least 27 people and injured nearly 1,000, the health ministry said Tuesday, announcing the end of rescue operations.

Most of the casualties from the 6.3-magnitude quake that struck Monday overnight were reported in the provinces of Balkh and Samangan, ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said in a statement.

The vast majority of those injured were not in critical condition, the Afghan National Disaster Management Authority said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Thanks to the significant efforts and rapid response of all relevant institutions, the authorities have completed rescue operations in the affected areas," Zaman said.

The epicentre of quake was located in Samangan's Kholm district, near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

In Kholm, an AFP correspondent saw residents clearing rubble from their homes despite heavy rain.

The state electricity provider said it was still working to repair damaged power lines.

The quake follows a deadly tremor in late August that struck eastern provinces bordering Pakistan, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring nearly 4,000, according to the Taliban authorities.

That earthquake -- the deadliest in Afghanistan's recent history -- was a shallow one, and hit remote mountainous areas where poorly built homes collapsed.

Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range, near where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Earthquake in Afghanistan 27 Killed by earthquake Sharafat Zaman
.

Latest Stories

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
Africa
By Robert Kituyi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
By Maryann Muganda 3 hrs ago
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
By Robert Kituyi 3 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved