×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mourning Nepalis hope protest deaths will bring change

By AFP | Sep. 13, 2025

A family member (C) of a victim, who died during clashes with security personnel, mourns on September 12, 2025. [AFP]

Grieving families of those killed in Nepal's anti-corruption demonstrations say they hope the deaths will not be in vain, as the protesters' choice of interim prime minister took charge Saturday.

Among the dead was 30-year-old Santosh Bishwakarma, one of at least 51 people killed in two days of chaos this week -- the worst unrest since the end of a decade-long civil war and the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

His widow Amika, also 30, her eyes swollen with grief, recalled his "ultimate dream" to "die having contributed to the nation".

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Santosh was shot dead on Monday during the first wave of protests, led by the youth-driven "Gen Z" movement.

A temporary social media ban sparked the demonstrations, tipping longstanding frustration over entrenched corruption and economic malaise into wider anger.

"He used to say he wouldn't die like a dog," Amika told AFP in her modest Kathmandu home, clutching a framed photo of her late husband.

"His dream was to make Nepal known to the world -- and he did."

'Just equality'

KP Sharma Oli, the 73-year-old leader of the Communist Party, quit as prime minister a day after Santosh's death and as protesters torched parliament, ending his fourth term in the post.

On Friday, former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn into office to lead a six-month transition to elections.

Thousands of young activists had used the app Discord to debate the next steps -- and name Karki as their choice of next leader.

But Amika, now raising her 10-year-old son Ujwal and seven-year-old daughter Sonia alone, fears for the future.

"My husband would have done everything to fulfil their dreams, even at the cost of his life," she said.

"But how am I supposed to manage everything on my own? He sacrificed his life for the country, and I hope the new government will help me."

Family friend Solan Rai, 42, said he believed the protests marked a turning point.

"I hope we finally see real change this time," he said, adding that the anger had been "more intense than anything we've seen before".

The World Bank says a "staggering" 82 percent of Nepal's workforce is in informal employment -- among the highest rates in the world.

Its GDP per capita stands at just $1,447.

At Kathmandu's Pashupatinath temple on Friday, hundreds gathered for mass cremations.

Families wept over the bodies of loved ones, including young men shot dead in the clashes.

"I hope there is some justice -- and our people finally get the change they so desperately seek," said Ratna Maharjan, grieving for her son, breaking down into tears.

One mother refused to release her son's body, wrapped in a shroud, clinging to him on the temple steps.

Nearby, police officers laid garlands of marigolds on their fallen colleague as a bugler played over the smoke-filled riverbank.

Amika's plea was simple.

"What we seek isn't too much to ask -- just equality," she said. "So the rich don't thrive while the poor languish."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nepal Killings Family mourns Anti- corruption demos
.

Latest Stories

From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
From TikTok to the streets: Nepal's Gen Z revolution and the global cry for system change
World
By Maryann Muganda
33 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
Coast
By Marion Kithi
33 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
National
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who is this man in black?
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 33 mins ago
Who is this man in black?
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
By Brian Otieno and Ndung’u Gachane 33 mins ago
In push for reelection, State House has been turned to auction arena
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
By Lewis Nyaundi 33 mins ago
Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
By Marion Kithi 33 mins ago
Shakahola survivor arrested in new cult death probe
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved