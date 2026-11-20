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Parents do not assume every teenager at a party is engaging in risky behaviour. Their concern is not knowing what happens in the spaces their children occupy or whom they interact with. [Istock Photos]

The school gates have closed, uniforms have been abandoned and the holiday mood is in full swing. But while some teenagers are catching up on sleep, visiting relatives or enjoying family outings, others appear to be having a very different kind of holiday.

Social media is awash with videos shared by alarmed parents, exposing young people allegedly caught up in drug and alcohol use, sexual escapades and wild parties.

For parents, the discoveries are frightening. What happens when the school bell stops ringing and supervision loosens?

One video that recently made the rounds on Kenyan social media captured a furious mother confronting her son, Jason, after finding him and his friends partying in the house without her permission.

According to claims accompanying the footage, the mother entered her bedroom and found some of the teenagers engaging in sexual activity. She then confronted her son in front of his friends, accusing them of drinking alcohol, smoking cannabis and engaging in sex.

“Jason nilikuambia sitaki kuona huyu rafiki yako hapa, nimewapata mukifanya nini hizo? Munakunywa bangi na kufanya ngono (Jason, I told you I don’t want to see this friend of yours here. What is is this I have found you doing? You are smoking bhang and having sex!),” she is heard shouting.

The video drew mixed reactions: some praised the mother, while others questioned disciplining her son in front of his friends.

There were also claims that she contacted police over the gathering and the alleged involvement of minors, although these claims have not been independently verified.

The incident has reopened questions about what teenagers do when parents are away and the company they keep.

Another gathering involving a teenager had a far more tragic ending. Seventeen-year-old Michael Kimani died after allegedly being pushed from the ninth floor of an apartment in Gwakairu, Juja in Kiambu County.

According to a local media report, the teenager’s death came just four days after his mother died. His family said Kimani had left home at night to visit a friend who was also mourning the death of his mother. His sister, Mary Watiri, said he had called her asking for Sh200 to facilitate the visit.

In a subsequent report published on November 10, 2026, Juja Sub-county Police Commander Isaac Kombo confirmed that detectives had obtained a detention order for a Kenya Prisons Service officer and another man suspected of involvement in the incident. The two men were reportedly in custody as investigations continued.

Detectives found the apartment in disarray, with blood on the walls, floor, bedding and balcony. A blood-stained knife was also recovered.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage reportedly showed Kimani running into the parking area wearing his undergarments before being persuaded to return to the apartment. Police were investigating possible motives, including a love dispute or financial disagreement. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The two incidents are different and should not be treated as evidence of similar wrongdoing. However, they have drawn attention to the potential dangers young people can encounter during gatherings, particularly where there is little adult supervision.

Parents do not assume every teenager at a party is engaging in risky behaviour. Their concern is not knowing what happens in the spaces their children occupy or whom they interact with.

For Rosalind Agero, 39, a mother of three, the challenge of keeping teenagers safe during school holidays begins with understanding their friendships.

She recalls becoming concerned about her 14-year-old daughter’s growing association with a boy she considered bad influence.

“I once discovered how my daughter was slowly associating with the local bad boy during school holidays,” she says.

Agero explains that her daughter had been visiting a neighbour’s house to watch movies while she was away at work. She later became concerned about the content her daughter was accessing.

“The movies and vipindi alikuwa anaenda kufuatilia hazikuwa poa (programmes she watched were not good). I went the old-school way and punished her,” she says.

She eventually enrolled her daughter in a boarding school in their rural hometown, away from the environment she had become concerned about.

Her experience illustrates the difficult balance between protecting teenagers from harmful influences and allowing them the independence they need as they grow.

Research by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has highlighted substance-use concerns among young people in Kenya.

A major university survey released in February 2025 alongside the National Drugs Policy 2025 found that 45.6 per cent of university students had used at least one drug or substance in their lifetime, while 26.6 per cent were currently using substances.

The findings pointed to concerns over cannabis edibles such as weed cookies, mabuyu, lollipops and juice, newer nicotine products including vapes and nicotine pouches, and synthetic substances such as methamphetamine, ketamine, codeine syrup and ecstasy.

Friends were the most common supply channel (66.4 per cent), followed by neighbourhood bars and canteens (59.3 per cent), fellow students (56 per cent) and online platforms or social media (39.4 per cent).

Among students who reported using alcohol, 14.5 per cent said they last consumed it at home and 7.9 per cent at weddings or parties.

Alcohol was the most commonly reported substance ever used by students at 23.4 per cent, followed by khat or miraa at 17 per cent, prescription drugs at 16.1 per cent, tobacco at 14.5 per cent and bhang at 7.5 per cent.

A separate NACADA survey conducted in 2018 among primary school pupils found that 30 per cent identified school holidays as the period when drugs and other substances were most likely to be used.

Other periods identified included the journey home from school at 22 per cent, weekends at 21 per cent and inter-school competitions at 20 per cent.

The surveys cover different groups and do not mean all teenagers are exposed to substance use, but underline the importance of guidance during school breaks.

Smartphones and social media have complicated parenting. Parents must consider not only where children go, but what they watch and whom they interact with online.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has raised concerns about children’s exposure to inappropriate content, particularly on digital platforms. The board is working with the State Department for Children Services to strengthen child protection, with particular attention to online safety.

The board’s mandate includes protecting minors and vulnerable groups from inappropriate audio-visual material.

“Children are at the core of our mandate at KFCB. Through regulation of audio-visual content at the creation, possession, broadcasting, distribution, and exhibition levels, we protect minors and vulnerable groups from exposure to inappropriate material while promoting Kenya’s national values and aspirations,” says the board’s acting Chief Executive Officer Nelly Muluka.

Social media can shape how teenagers perceive relationships, sexuality and popularity, while exposing them to peer pressure and risky trends.

Long-term consequences

Ironically, social media has also become the platform through which parents expose their children’s behaviour to the public. While some may be motivated by frustration or a desire to warn other families, circulating videos involving minors raises questions about privacy, dignity and the long-term consequences of digital exposure.

A teenager whose embarrassing moment goes viral may have to live with that footage long after the incident has been resolved. What a parent considers a lesson in discipline could become a permanent digital record, exposing a child to ridicule, bullying or exploitation.

Negative incidents being shared on online platforms have brought parental responsibility into the spotlight. For working parents, school holidays create a difficult balancing act since children are home while adults still have jobs and businesses to attend to. Supervision is not simply knowing whether a child is indoors or outdoors. It means understanding their friendships and creating an environment where they can speak openly. Parents should sit down with their children and guide them towards becoming responsible citizens through a Value-Based Education approach. [File,Standard]

Conversations about alcohol, drugs, relationships, sex, consent, contraception and sexually transmitted infections are particularly important as teenagers navigate adolescence. Avoiding these subjects does not protect children; silence can leave them relying on unreliable information from peers and online sources.

Parents can establish clear household rules, including whether children may invite friends over, which areas of the home visitors can access and what is expected when adults are away. Knowing the parents or guardians of their children’s close friends can also help families maintain communication.

Parents can also encourage sports, community activities, volunteering and skills training. “It is normal for children whose parents engage in some of these activities to be influenced to adopt similar habits,” says Silas David Obuhatsa, National Chairman of the Parents Association (NPA).

He noted that many families are single-parent households and that some parents may not exercise discretion when drinking, smoking or engaging in similar habits in front of their children.

Therefore, rather than “taking war” against a child, he advised parents to first investigate how the child became involved in such activities.

Parents should sit down with their children and guide them towards becoming responsible citizens through a Value-Based Education approach.

He added that “humiliation would worsen the situation, especially in public”. Parents should avoid confrontation and instead engage their children in private, meaningful conversations. They should also set aside time to discuss life skills, positive attitudes, self-esteem and values.

“Parents should consult widely, including freely engaging children in conversations about their friends, listening carefully and asking open-ended questions,” he said.

This, he explained, helps parents gather information before adopting constructive solutions that work for both parties, noting that “punishments introduce negative confrontation”.

Obuhatsa urged parents to approach the subject carefully, taking into account the child’s age, as it is a sensitive issue.

“I recommend involving a church leader or a guidance and counselling champion because privacy and respect matter. Parents may find it difficult to discuss sexual matters with their own children because of shyness and a lack of appropriate language,” he said.

On technology, he warned that social media and artificial intelligence can make private videos and images easily accessible to the public.

“Children should understand that the misuse of media can lead to imprisonment and that friends may share private images beyond the confines of a private conversation. Media is good, but it can also be dangerous if wrongly used,” he said.

He listed warning signs that parents should look out for, including arrogance, coming home late, changes in attitude, violence, skipping school, sleeping longer than usual, associating with bad company, using vulgar language and refusing to discuss such matters.

Obuhatsa urged parents to set aside time to listen to their children’s needs, guide and counsel them, and make them feel valued.

“Long holidays can leave teenagers with too much free time, access to phones and peer pressure, increasing the risk of experimenting with alcohol and drugs,” says Josephine Waithiru, a psychologist at KIPC.

She cautioned parents against restricting their teenagers excessively, advising them instead to establish routines and involve them in household and other constructive activities.

“Do not lock up your teenagers. Instead, it is wise to create a routine and involve them,” she said, while emphasising the need for firmness.

She recommended setting a bedtime of around 10pm, assigning teenagers about two hours of household chores, encouraging them to acquire new skills or revise their schoolwork, supervising their time with friends and maintaining daily conversations.

“Watch out for red eyes, slurred speech, secrecy, mood changes, missing money and new friends,” she said.

She advised parents against shouting at or punishing their children, urging them instead to have conversations, listen, set boundaries, get to know their children’s friends and seek help early when necessary.

House parties involving teenagers can present several risks, particularly when alcohol, drugs or peer pressure are involved. Substance use can impair judgment and expose young people to accidents, violence and other harmful situations. In environments where teenagers feel pressured to conform, they may find it difficult to refuse activities they would otherwise avoid.

Sexual pressure and exploitation are equally concerning, especially where young people lack accurate information about consent, contraception and sexually transmitted infections.

Photographs and videos from gatherings may also be circulated without participants’ knowledge or consent. Such material can expose minors to humiliation, bullying, blackmail and other forms of exploitation.

When parents discover an unauthorised gathering, the immediate priority should be the safety of everyone present, ending the party and contacting the other children’s parents or guardians.

Concerns involving coercion, sexual exploitation, violence or substance-related emergencies may require intervention from relevant authorities and child-protection services.

For families struggling with drug and substance-related concerns, NACADA provides a free helpline, 1192, offering telephone counselling, referrals to accredited treatment facilities and assistance with reporting drug and substance-related incidents. The service operates around the clock.

Ultimately, the debate is about more than teenagers sneaking friends into their parents’ homes. It concerns the complex environment in which children are growing up and adults’ responsibility to prepare them for it.

Young people need room to socialise, explore relationships and make decisions as they grow. They also need boundaries, reliable information and adults they can approach without immediately fearing humiliation or punishment.

The solution cannot simply be to lock teenagers indoors until schools reopen, just as it cannot be to give them unrestricted freedom and hope they make the right choices.

Perhaps the more uncomfortable question for parents is not just what their children are doing during the holidays, but how much they know about the lives their children lead when they are not watching.

Because by the time a disturbing video lands on social media, the damage may already have been done.