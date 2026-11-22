IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Stakes in the 2027 elections could not have been higher, however nothing seems to be working in that direction. At least going by the bickering from politicians, the court cases and the stalled tendering process.

Stakeholders in the electoral process have raised concerns over the ability of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct credible polls next year, citing shrinking timelines and the numerous challenges facing the commission.