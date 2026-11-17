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Former television actress Regina Re, who is facing charges of being an accessory after the fact to the murder of her mother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia. [File,Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against actress Regina Re’s daughter over her grandmother’s killing, with her mother also facing accessory charges.

Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao is accused of killing her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia, and will face a murder charge contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

The DPP has also approved charges against Thandie's mother, Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, and her brother, Alton Jimmy Macharia, for allegedly being accessories after the fact to murder.

The two are accused of interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie's alleged involvement in the killing.

They face charges under Section 222, read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

The three are expected to appear before the Kibera courts on Wednesday, November 18, for plea taking.

The murder investigation followed a reported disagreement between Dorita and her granddaughter at the deceased's home in Loresho Ridge Estate, Nairobi.

In an affidavit presented in court, investigating officer David Njoroge told the court that Dorita had questioned Thandie about her conduct after allegedly finding her in a compromising situation with her boyfriend.

She reportedly ordered her granddaughter and other visitors to leave the house and surrender the keys.

According to the investigating officer, Thandie initially left but later returned and remained inside the house with her grandmother for about an hour.

Dorita was later found lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound on her neck.

A post-mortem examination conducted on November 3 established that Dorita died from severe blood loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including incised wounds to the face and neck, stab wounds to the neck and severance of the external jugular veins.

The cause of death was recorded as exsanguination resulting from a stab wound to the neck that caused vascular injury.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

The three appeared before Magistrate Beryl Akinyi and sought release to attend Dorita's burial scheduled for Wednesday.

The prosecution opposed their application, citing the gravity of the offences and the risk of the accused persons absconding court proceedings.

The court declined to release them and directed that they remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending plea taking.

At the same time, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the investigations, was released on November 12 after the prosecution informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the murder.