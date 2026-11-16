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The dark record of abductions under Ruto's presidency

By Juliet Omelo | Nov. 16, 2026
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Youths protest against the killing of Albert Ojwang in police custody at Parliament Road in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

When President William Ruto came into power in September 2022, he inherited a country with a troubled history of police brutality, arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances.

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