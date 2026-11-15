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Verdict: The irony of Ruto criticising 'drunkards' but not listening to the sober

By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji | Nov. 15, 2026
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Although drinkers and drunkards constitute a critical voting bloc, President William Ruto recently challenged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to seek opinions on the next election from sober Kenyans.

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