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From abductions to fuel prices and mounting taxes: Sober Kenyans speak on Ruto's record

By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji | Nov. 15, 2026
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Although drinkers and drunkards constitute a critical voting bloc, President William Ruto recently challenged former President Uhuru Kenyatta to seek opinions on the next election from sober Kenyans.

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