Political storm at Maa festival as Lenku accuses UDA of turning event into campaign platform

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Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo welcome President William Ruto to the Sarova Hotel grounds as he arrives for the 4th edition of the Maasai Cultural and Tourism Festival. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku on Saturday stirred political controversy at the ongoing 4th Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival, accusing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders of taking over the cultural gathering and using it as a campaign platform.

In a fiery address on the festival’s third day at Sekenani Gate in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Lenku criticised what he called double standards by UDA leaders, who had initially urged participants to keep politics out of the event but were allegedly engaging in political mobilisation.

The visibly agitated governor, who is also the Maasai community’s spokesperson, said the festival should be more than an occasion for songs, dances and cultural displays. He argued that it should also allow the community to confront difficult questions about its political, economic and social future.

“We must ask ourselves tough questions. Otherwise, this week will just be about songs and dance. Our songs are good, but they alone will not fulfil the destiny of the Maa nation. I would like to inform Narok North MP Agnes Pareyio that we have not come here only to sing and dance,” he said.

Lenku urged successive generations of Maa leaders to consider what they had done to improve the community's welfare and strengthen its position in the country's political and economic landscape.

He questioned whether the community had a realistic ambition to produce a President or had accepted a role of following other communities by simply endorsing their political leaders.

“If we look at politics, is there hope that this community will one day produce a President to lead this nation, or have we simply transformed our house into one where we endorse leaders from other communities and follow from behind?” he posed.

The governor directed his criticism at UDA leaders, including Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu, Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit and Maasai legislators elected on the ruling party's ticket. Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku during the ongoing 4th edition of the Maasai cultural and tourism festival at Sekenani, Maasai Mara Game Reserve. [George Sayagie, Standard]

He accused them of bringing political undertones to the festival with slogans about political term limits, despite their earlier insistence that the cultural gathering should remain free of party politics.

“Our brothers from UDA informed us from the beginning of this festival that there would be no politics. But several UDA leaders have continued engaging in politics with their two-term and one-term slogans. If we, as the FEDA party, say this is our destiny, are we the ones who have started talking politics?” he questioned.

Lenku said he had backed the initial agreement to keep party politics out of the festival, but insisted that the same rules must apply to all political groups.

He claimed that several Maa leaders had stayed away from this year's gathering because they feared it would become a UDA campaign platform. He urged organisers and political leaders to protect the festival's cultural identity.

Lenku said he wanted the festival to be remembered as a turning point in the community's history, particularly in efforts to reclaim lost dignity, protect ancestral land and strengthen its political bargaining power.

He named the return of Amboseli, the controversial Olkiombo land dispute, and the community's ambition to produce a President as issues that should shape the Maa political agenda.

“History must be written that the Maasai nation has received back its lost respect, that Amboseli has been returned, and that we have refused to allow one man to grab more than 4,000 acres of Olkiombo land for himself,” he said.

“History must also be written that we are making a roadmap for a Maasai to lead this country as President one day in the future. That is the history we are developing, and that is what we are saying now, tomorrow and forever.” Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, with his Narok counterpart Patrick Ole Ntutu and Samburu’s Lati Lelelit, during the ongoing 4th edition of the Maasai cultural and tourism festival at Sekenani, Maasai Mara Game Reserve. [George Sayagie, Standard]

His remarks came a day before President William Ruto was expected to attend the festival, heightening political tensions at the cultural gathering and drawing attention to divisions among Maa political leaders.

Lenku warned UDA leaders not to demand silence from other political groups while their own members continued making political statements.

He said the Maa community’s future depended on a comprehensive development and political blueprint he called the Maa Marshall Plan.

According to Lenku, the proposed plan would provide a framework to protect community land, improve education, strengthen political representation, preserve Maa culture and prepare future leaders.

“The hope of the Maasai community will come through the Maa Marshall Plan. As your leaders, we are in the process of developing this plan to help us marshal the protection of our land, draw a roadmap for the education of our children, our politics, our culture and our future leadership,” he said.

Lenku said a draft of the proposed plan had already been sent to the county assemblies of the Maa counties for consideration, and copies were also being shared with professionals and grassroots representatives.

He said the blueprint was intended to guide discussions and resolutions at future Maa Cultural and Tourism Festivals, ensuring the annual gathering led to tangible commitments beyond cultural celebrations.