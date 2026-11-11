Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Where are they? Senators missing in action as CSs appear for questioning

By Edwin Nyarangi | Nov. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Senate Speaker Amazon Kingi welcomes Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi to his office at Parliament buildings. [Edwin Nyarangi, Standard]

Senators are on the spot for failing to turn up for Cabinet Secretaries' question time two weeks in a row, raising concerns over their commitment to their legislative duties.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi was forced to adjourn the House on Wednesday morning, something that also happened on Wednesday last week, despite the relevant Cabinet Secretaries turning up.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Senate Summons Senate Quorum Crisis Senate Speaker Amason Kingi
.

Latest Stories

Meru hotel, business chamber demand IPOA probe into police raid on FKF meeting
Meru hotel, business chamber demand IPOA probe into police raid on FKF meeting
Crime and Justice
By Phares Mutembei
12 mins ago
How East African tea-picking labour rescued Mt Kenya
National
By Wainaina Ndung'u
1 hr ago
Tea factories directors on spending spree as farmers' earnings shrink
Business
By Wainaina Ndung'u
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where are they? Senators missing in action as CSs appear for questioning
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Where are they? Senators missing in action as CSs appear for questioning
Koinange's firstborn son loses bid to appeal Sh30b estate ruling
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Koinange's firstborn son loses bid to appeal Sh30b estate ruling
Why lobby groups want President Ruto jailed, CS salaries stopped
By Kamau Muthoni 7 hrs ago
Why lobby groups want President Ruto jailed, CS salaries stopped
Joho summoned by Senate over Lake Nakuru fish
By Edwin Nyarangi 7 hrs ago
Joho summoned by Senate over Lake Nakuru fish
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved