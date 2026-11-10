From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election

The elders bestowed upon him the cultural name Ochieng Odungi Randa, formally welcoming him into the community and urging Luo voters to support his bid for a second term as Nairobi Governor. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has received a major boost for a re-election after he was endorsed by the Luo Council of Elders and received a symbolic Luo cultural identity.

The elders gave the county chief the greenlight to seek votes from the Luo community in Nairobi and believes the move also augments his efforts to strengthen his political ties with the ODM party.