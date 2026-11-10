Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election

By Rodgers Otiso | Nov. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The elders bestowed upon him the cultural name Ochieng Odungi Randa, formally welcoming him into the community and urging Luo voters to support his bid for a second term as Nairobi Governor. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has received a major boost for a re-election after he was endorsed by the Luo Council of Elders and received a symbolic Luo cultural identity.

The elders gave the county chief the greenlight to seek votes from the Luo community in Nairobi and believes the move also augments his efforts to strengthen his political ties with the ODM party.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Nairobi Politics Sakaja Re-election Bid Sakaja-Luo Votes
.

Latest Stories

From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
Politics
By Rodgers Otiso
42 mins ago
Uproar in Israeli parliament over Arab-Israeli lawmakers
World
By AFP
48 mins ago
US lawmakers urge new Epstein investigations in damning report
World
By AFP
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
By Rodgers Otiso 42 mins ago
From Sakaja to Ochieng Ondugi Randa: Sakaja 'adopted' by Luo elders, endorsed for re-election
Moving target: Why Kenya's dream of industrialising keeps being deferred
By Dennis Kabaara 15 hrs ago
Moving target: Why Kenya's dream of industrialising keeps being deferred
When will lasting peace ever come to the Middle East?
By XN Iraki 15 hrs ago
When will lasting peace ever come to the Middle East?
New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
By Danson Kimani 1 day ago
New infrastructure fund must prove its worth to the public
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved