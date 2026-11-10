Gunmen kill eight people in Mandera

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At least eight people have been killed after gunmen ambushed a security vehicle escorting road construction workers at Hagarsu area, between Mandera and Arabia towns on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred at Koromey, near Hagarsu along Arabia Road, targeting workers on the Mandera–Arabia–Lafey road construction project.

According to police reports, seven victims died at the scene. The driver of the security vehicle suffered severe gunshot wounds and succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the Mandera County Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The police county commander said the deceased include five engineers and construction workers attached to the road construction project, two National Police Reservists who were guarding the tarmac road construction and the workers, and the driver of the security escort vehicle.

The Mandera–Arabia–Lafey road is a key infrastructure undertaking in the region, with today's attack highlighting the security challenges facing construction teams operating in areas prone to armed attacks.

Multi-agency security forces have launched a massive manhunt and deployed reinforcements across the volatile border area to track down the fleeing attackers.

No group had formally claimed responsibility for the ambush by the time of going to press. The security firm said the attack pattern matched previous Al-Shabaab attacks in the area.

The area lies near the Kenya-Somalia border, which is usually breached by the Al Shabaab terror gang for attacks in Kenya.