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Guardian or gatekeeper? Judiciary and the deafening sound of silence

By David Odongo | Nov. 9, 2026
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Chief Justice Martha Koome faces pressure over the Judiciary’s response to State impunity. [File, Standard]

The corridors of justice in Nairobi's Milimani Law Courts are usually a theatre of noise. Lawyers in flowing black gowns trade legal jabs, activists chant outside the gates, and the gavel falls with theatrical finality.

But lately, a different sound has echoed through those hallowed halls—the sound of silence. It is a silence so loud that it has become the defining soundtrack of Kenya's fight against corruption and impunity.

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