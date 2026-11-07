Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

ODM-UDA team begins fine-tuning joint manifesto ahead of 2027 elections

By Willis Oketch | Nov. 7, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ODM-UDA manifesto joint committee met ODM deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

 The ODM-UDA manifesto joint committee has started consultations with key political leaders and stakeholders to fine-tune a shared policy document to guide the broad-based government re-election campaign.

The team met ODM deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir as they raced against time to fine-tune the document ahead of the 2027 General election, which is 10 months away.

Nassir, who asked the team to come up with a good document, said they will also meet ODM deputy party Leader Simba Arati as they seek to consolidate the priorities of the two political parties.

Addressing the media in Mombasa after meeting the team, Nassir noted that the committee does not have a very big task in fine-tuning the document because both parties have similar aspirations in their documents.

Nassir explained that both manifestos recognised the need to remunerate Community Health Promoters (CHPs) and provide affordable housing, among other issues for the benefit of Kenyans.

He also identified special economic zones and social protection as other shared areas,

"I think drafting this manifesto will not be much work. It is just a matter of ironing out the issues to make sure everything is well," he said.

The governor said they expect the exercise to be completed by February next year.

“We are racing against time because we only have 10 months remaining before the General Election. The joint  ODM-UDA manifesto drafting committee is racing against time to fine-tune a shared policy document to guide the broad-based government's re-election campaign,” said Nassir.

He explained that the team led by ODM representative Engineer Carey Orege and UDA's Dr Emmanuel Nzai are capable of consolidating the priorities of the two parties and coming up with a common manifesto ahead of the election.

The governor expressed confidence that the exercise will be smooth, saying ODM and UDA share common policy priorities in several key sectors.

Nassir reaffirmed ODM's commitment to the broad-based political arrangement and support for President William Ruto's re-election, urging the committee to produce a document that reflects the aspirations of Kenyans and enjoys the backing of all coalition partners.

He clarified that the committee was undertaking technical work to outline the broad-based government's development agenda and was not responsible for negotiating a pre-election coalition agreement.

The governor revealed that a separate team would be appointed by the respective party leaders to negotiate the coalition agreement in accordance with their party constitutions, with the proposals subsequently presented to the relevant party organs for endorsement.

The committee is expected to consult other deputy party leaders’ secretaries-general, governors, Members of Parliament and other stakeholders before completing its work.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

ODM UDA Manifesto 2027 Elections ODM UDA Pact Political Coalitions
.

Latest Stories

Ruto takes development tour to Gusii region
Ruto takes development tour to Gusii region
Politics
By Stanley Ongwae
20 mins ago
Kenya steps up Ebola screening even as active cases decline
Health & Science
By Esther Nyambura
23 mins ago
Georgina Njenga set to leave Chiromo Hospital after 40 days of treatment
Newsbeat
By Jael Wakesho
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenya could be facing pesticide poisoning pandemic
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Why Kenya could be facing pesticide poisoning pandemic
How Martha Karua, Matiang'i and Nyoro could split Opposition's vote in 2027
By Omelo Juliet 6 hrs ago
How Martha Karua, Matiang'i and Nyoro could split Opposition's vote in 2027
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
By Macharia Munene 8 hrs ago
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
The making of Phoebe Okowa, Kenyan jurist at the world's top court
By Esther Nyambura 8 hrs ago
The making of Phoebe Okowa, Kenyan jurist at the world's top court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved