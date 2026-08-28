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Opposition unity talks intensify as Gachagua hosts Kalonzo, Wamalwa

By Ndung’u Gachane | Oct. 27, 2026
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 Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka with DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri on October 26, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Opposition unity is now taking shape following intense political discussions between Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Moments after Kalonzo and his delegation left Wamunyoro, Democratic Action Party leader Eugene Wamalwa and a section of the Luhya council of elders were ushered in for talks about when to announce the Opposition’s Presidential flagbearer, strict timelines of the electoral process, and internal affairs of the Opposition taking centre stage in the separate talks.

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Rigathi Gachagua Kalonzo Musyoka Elections 2027 Kivumbi 2027
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