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Gideon breaks silence on Ruto deal, cites betrayal

By Julius Chepkwony | Oct. 24, 2026
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President William Ruto is received at Kabarak Farm by Kanu National Chairman Gideon Moi on October 10, 2025. [File, Standard]

A year after President William Ruto and Kanu Party Leader Gideon Moi signalled a political understanding anchored on unity and cooperation, the deal is facing fresh scrutiny, with Gideon now publicly saying promises made to him and the people of Baringo remain unfulfilled.

The October 2025 handshake between President Ruto and Gideon had left many Kenyans speculating about its significance and implications in the 2027 General Election.

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Gideon Moi Gideon Ruto Handshake Gideon Ruto Fallout President William Ruto
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