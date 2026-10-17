Kenya confirms four new Ebola cases, total now at seven

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Health CS Aden Duale. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kenya has confirmed four new Ebola cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven, including the first patient who died.

The Ministry of Health said the new cases involve a close male relative of the deceased patient and three health workers who treated him in hospital.

All four developed fever as their first symptom and were immediately isolated before staff collected samples for testing.

The samples tested positive at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory.

“The patients are currently receiving supportive care from our trained health workers,” the ministry said in a statement.

The male relative had been in quarantine since October 6, while the three health workers, two men and one woman, had been in quarantine since October 9.

The health workers attended to the first patient at the hospital between October 3 and 4. They are currently receiving supportive care at a designated treatment facility.

The ministry said it detected the four cases while the individuals were in quarantine, allowing early diagnosis and reducing the risk of further transmission to their families and the wider community.

“The Ministry wishes to reassure Kenyans that the risk to the general public remains low as there is no evidence of community transmission of the disease,” the statement said, adding that the second and third patients were stable and responding well to treatment.

So far, the authorities say 128 of the 130 identified contacts have been traced, with efforts ongoing to locate the remaining two.