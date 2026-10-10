Raila would have contested for President in 2027, Sifuna says

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during an interview with The Standard in Nairobi on October 9, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has said that he never thought that one year after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga passed away while undergoing treatment in India, Kenyans would be considering him as a serious presidential candidate.

Sifuna said that he was very certain that if Raila were alive today, he would be working towards contesting for the Presidency in 2027 since he believed this was the right moment, especially with President William Ruto falling out with the Mount Kenya region that supported him in 2022.