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Mbadi hits out at Sifuna, says opposition lacks economic agenda

By James Omoro | Oct. 4, 2026
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National Treasury CS John Mbadi after opening new classrooms and administration blocks constructed by the M-Pesa Foundation at Ligongo Primary School in Suba South Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

The National Treasury CS John Mbadi has hit out at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, saying that criticising President William Ruto should not be an agenda for a presidential candidate.

Speaking when he opened new classrooms and administration blocks constructed by M-Pesa Foundation at Ligongo Primary School in Suba South Constituency, Mbadi said lack of economic agenda makes the opposition unsuitable to lead the country.

“I have heard of opposition leaders who want the presidency, but they do not have an agenda for the economic transformation of this country,” he said.

The CS claimed that none of the opposition leaders is suitable for the presidency.

“These opposition leaders cannot make any economic change in this country. They should not be elected,” he said.

He told Nyanza residents to shun the new wave of opposition led by Sifuna.

Mbadi claimed that opposition leaders lack political direction.

He said Sifuna had taken too long to unveil a political party that he will use to run for the presidency.

“Do not join the opposition bandwagon. We are just a few months away from the General Election, but Sifuna still doesn’t know a political party he will use to run for the presidency. They are still leaving in confusion,” Mbadi said.

He said Sifuna has not demonstrated how to improve this country’s economy.

“Former President Uhuru Kenyatta left the economy of this country in tatters. We have tried to improve it but we are not yet where we want it to be,” Mbadi said.

He urged Nyanza residents to support Ruto.

The CS said Ruto’s government had improved mega infrastructural projects across the country as part of economic transformation.

He cited the 74 km Mbita- Sindo- Sori road, Lake Victoria ring road and other infrastructure projects as some of the reasons residents should support Ruto.

“I urge you to support Ruto so that we can continue acquiring more development projects in this region,” Mbadi said.

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National Treasury CS John Mbadi Senator Edwin Sifuna Economic Agenda President William Ruto
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