From legal concerns to regional fragmentation: Why Dangote refinery project risks straining EAC unity

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote. [Courtesy]

The groundbreaking of the Dangote refinery in Lamu today will set the ground for construction of what will be the biggest infrastructure project in the country so far. The Sh2 trillion project is expected to be a major boost for the economy of Lamu both during construction and afterwards, and has also been seen as key for the region.

Despite the scale and economic benefits, the Dangote refinery in Lamu is seen as among the key projects that have split East African Community member states and resulted in their pulling in different directions. It is among a series of recent major energy projects that EAC countries are building separately but which observers say would make more sense from both economic and political views if they were to be undertaken jointly.