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When will court act? Douglas Kanja dodges jail over roadblocks

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 29, 2026
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The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The High Court has pardoned the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja following the police barricading of roads in Nairobi during the second anniversary of the June 25 protests without issuing the required public advisory, which is now four times that the police boss has become the guest of the court over court order compliance.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi, in her ruling,  said that one of the institutions that is the focus of the  2010 Constitution dispensation was the police, and Kanja was at the centre of safeguarding the rule of law.

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Related Topics

Illegal Police Roadblocks DIG Douglas Kanja Police Impunity Powerless Court Orders
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