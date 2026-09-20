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Museveni terms Kenya's G2G oil importation deal a middle scheme that swindled Uganda

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 20, 2026
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The controversial Kenya and Gulf countries government-to-government (G-to-G) fuel importation agreement that President William Ruto described last year as the best deal for the country has returned to haunt his administration after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the arrangement as a “monumental scam” that ripped off Ugandan taxpayers.

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G-to-G Deal Kenya's Fuel Importation President Yoweri Museveni President William Ruto
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