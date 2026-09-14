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Mother who strangled daughter gets five-year non-custodial sentence

By Joackim Bwana | Sep. 14, 2026
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Josephine Ndunge strangled her six year old daughter (AMK) with her bare hands for failing to wake up after coming back from school tired.

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