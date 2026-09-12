Police to restrict access to CBD during Linda Mwananchi Nairobi rally

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Linda Mwananchi officials during a rally. [Courtesy]

Organisers of the Linda Mwananchi rally and their supporters will not be allowed to access Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has warned.

According to Mohamud, police had received notification of the planned rally, which is scheduled to take place at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday, through Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

However, he warned that the CBD would remain off-limits, saying police would not allow Nairobi to become a battleground for political supremacy.

“The National Police Service respects the constitutional right of every Kenyan to assemble, demonstrate, express political views, and participate in public affairs, but that right must be exercised peacefully, lawfully, and with respect to the rights and safety of other Kenyans,” Mohamud stated.

According to Mohamud, they had received a tip that some individuals were planning to mobilise goons to disrupt the rally, prompting the directive to keep the CBD out of bounds.

“We have received some information, some credible information, that some individuals may seek to mobilise groups of unruly youths and goons to outnumber and intimidate and confront rival groups.”

“Therefore, I make a direct appeal to all political leaders, organisers or influencers to restrain their supporters and control their crowds. No political objective is worth the blood of a Kenyan,” he added.

Mohamud assured the organisers and those planning to attend the rally that police would provide security throughout the event and facilitate all lawful activities.

The Linda Mwananchi movement is set to hold its Nairobi rally on Sunday, September 13. The procession will start at All Saints Cathedral before proceeding to Jacaranda Grounds.