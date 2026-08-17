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Two people killed including a police officer in Homa Bay chaos

By James Omoro | Aug. 17, 2026
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Police officers keep vigil in Homa Bay ahead of Linda Mwananchi rally on August 16, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Two people, including a police officer, were killed while 54 others were seriously injured during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay Town.

The police officer died after he was hit with a stone by rowdy youth on Sunday evening between Olare and Nyangweso trading centres in Rangwe Sub-county along Homa Bay -Kendu Bay Road.

He was rushed to a hospital in Kisumu County where he died while receiving medication.

The officer attached to Muhoroni Police Division was driving his boss and colleagues on their way back to their work station when they ran into a hostile crowd.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said the police officer was hit with a stone on the head. The police officer lost control of the vehicle before landing in a ditch.

“The officer was hit on the head, causing the vehicle to lose control. He died later when he was receiving medication in Kisumu,” Koilem said.

He had joined his colleagues in Homa Bay County for security reinforcement during the Linda Mwananchi rally.

The police officer met his death on the way back after providing security in Homa Bay town.

A woman also died after she was run over by a vehicle in the central business district in Homa Bay town.

Witnesses said the woman fell on the ground during the commotion before she was hit by the vehicle.

She was rushed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital but succumbed to injuries while undergoing for treatment.

Meanwhile, at least 54 people were injured, including eight police officers, during the chaos in Homa Bay.

“Our officers who were injured were eight. Civilians also sustained injuries,” Koilem said.

The injured persons were rushed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Some victims were later transferred to private health facilities due to the ongoing nurses’ strike.

Among the injured, four people had gunshot wounds on the lower limbs, while seven were in critical condition. One victim was transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Koilem said they had arrested 22 people in connection with the violence.

"Those who have been arrested will be charged in court, " Koilem said.

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Related Topics

Homa Bay Violence Linda Mwananchi Homa Bay County Hospital Police Commander Lawrence Koilem
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